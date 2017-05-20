May 20 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: St. Bernardine and the Holy Names
Saint Bernardine of Siena was notable for his piety and purity from a young age. Even though he lost his parents early on, his extended family raised him and encouraged his devotion. He consecrated his vocation to Mary, whom he called "His Beloved," and entered the Franciscans at 22 years of age. He could not preach effectively because his voice was weak and rough, but through the intervention of Mary it was made strong and melodious. He preached sternly, but always ended by speaking of the wonders of the Name of Jesus, the only name under which we can be saved. He would hold up an image of the Holy Name: IHS. One explanation is that it is Iesus Hominem Salvator (Latin for Jesus, Savior of men), but it is really the first three letters of Jesus in Greek: ??? or ???, later put into Latin characters.
Saint Bernardine promoted this now wide-spread devotion, and let us too show great reverence for the Holy Name, not only of Jesus, but of Jesus and Mary. Invoke these names with love in need and in gratitude, especially in reparation for the Holy Names being used flippantly, vainly, or even blasphemously.Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Bernardine of Siena - Feast
Readings: Saturday 5th Week of Easter
1st: act 16:1-10
Resp: psa 100:1-2, 3, 5 0
Gsp: joh 15:18-21