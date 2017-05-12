Video – Fatima 100th – Live Stream, Saturday, May 13th

By May 12, 2017Promo

Ave Maria!

Live Stream on May 13th, this Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm, on our Fatima Site

or on our YouTube Channel Live

In recognition of the Centennial of Fatima, the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate are hosting “The Warning & a Plan for Peace,” a theological review and pastoral interpretation of the Fatima events and message.

Featured speakers:

- Fr. Angelo Mary Geiger, Franciscan of the Immaculate, author and expert on Marian spirituality;

- Monsignor Arthur Calkins, leading Mariologist and authority on Pope St. John Paul II’s Marian Magisterium;

- Dr. Mark Miravalle, professor of Theology and Mariology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, and a leader in the movement for the declaration of the Fifth Marian Dogma;

- Fr. Bill Casey, Fathers of Mercy, nationally renowned preacher and frequent guest on EWTN Catholic Television Network.

The prophecy of Fatima has yet to be fulfilled: Our Lady of Fatima invites YOU to be a part of the TRIUMPH of Her IMMACULATE HEART.

For more information, please visit livingfatima.com

