Video – Fatima 100th – Live Stream, Saturday, May 13th
Views 17
Ave Maria!
Live Stream on May 13th, this Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm, on our Fatima Site
or on our YouTube Channel Live
In recognition of the Centennial of Fatima, the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate are hosting “The Warning & a Plan for Peace,” a theological review and pastoral interpretation of the Fatima events and message.
Featured speakers:
- Fr. Angelo Mary Geiger, Franciscan of the Immaculate, author and expert on Marian spirituality;
- Monsignor Arthur Calkins, leading Mariologist and authority on Pope St. John Paul II’s Marian Magisterium;
- Dr. Mark Miravalle, professor of Theology and Mariology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, and a leader in the movement for the declaration of the Fifth Marian Dogma;
- Fr. Bill Casey, Fathers of Mercy, nationally renowned preacher and frequent guest on EWTN Catholic Television Network.
The prophecy of Fatima has yet to be fulfilled: Our Lady of Fatima invites YOU to be a part of the TRIUMPH of Her IMMACULATE HEART.
For more information, please visit livingfatima.com
+++
PROMO 13