May 10 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Damien, the Contagious Saint
Fr. Matthias outlines the life of St. Damien of Molokai, Hawaii and how he is an example of fulfilling Pope Francis call to get our hands dirty. Molokai was a leper colony and he was infected with this contagious disease. However, St. Damien was also contagious to the those who had leprosy, giving them the spiritual cleansing of the gospel and the sacraments.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Damien of Molokai - Opt Mem
Readings: Wednesday 4th Week of Easter
