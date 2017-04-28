Video – Fr. John Hollowell – Vocation of the Laity – 1 of 2
Ave Maria!
Fr. John Hollowell gives the first of two talks for the recent day of reflection titled "Vocation of the Laity" at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, IN. This talk focuses on what the vocation of the laity consists. Father points out that lay people are called to God's service just as much as priests, bothers and nuns who are more commonly refereed to as having a vocation. They can help directly in the priest's efforts for the Kingdom, but, more importantly, they are called to live the faith in common events and places in the world and give witness to a holy, joyful, Christian life which is a crucial element in the spreading of the Gospel. He underscores the importance of spiritual formation (developing a good prayer life and becoming better educated in the faith) to be able to give the gospel in this way. Then get involved in the concerns of the world, adding a Christian element to all the different aspect of life: family, education, work, entertainment, sports, arts, politics, business, etc. These are all vital ways of evangelizing that the priest cannot do.
CONF 367
Links mentioned in talk:
Anthony Esolen - Out of the Ashes
https://www.amazon.com/Out-Ashes-Rebuilding-American-Culture/dp/1621575144
Fr. Hollowell's social sites:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnHollowel
https://twitter.com/frjohnhollowell?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
http://on-this-rock.blogspot.com/?m=1
Pastor at:
http://annunciationbrazil.org/
http://www.stpaul-greencastle.com/
Biography:
http://www.archindy.org/staff/priests/hollowell-john.html
