Apr 27 – Homily – Fr Alan: Obey God Rather Than Men
Peter's witness to the Sanhedrin underlines an important principle of the Christian social order: Divine Law supersedes human law. He points out that the witness of the Church is not merely human, but inspired by the Holy Spirit: "We are witnesses of these things, as is the Holy Spirit whom God has given to those who obey him."
Peter's testimony draws the wrath of the Sanhedrin upon him and the Apostles, but the Gospel underscores again the hierarchy of concerns in the Christian moral order: "Whoever disobeys the Son will not see life, but the wrath of God remains upon him." Wisely, then, does Peter proclaim: "We must obey God rather than men."
Ave Maria!
Mass: Thursday 2nd Week of Easter - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Act 5:27-33
Resp: Ps 34:2, 9, 17-18, 19-20 0
Gsp: Jn 3:31-36