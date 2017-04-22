Apr 22 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Impossible!

Views 100

In today's Gospel, Jesus rebukes the disciples for their slowness to believe. But their doubt and weakness is our certainty and strength. For the proofs Jesus offered the disciples ground our faith as well. And despite their weakness, Jesus commissioned them to proclaim the Gospel to the whole world. Also, we have proof of the truth of the Resurrection by the transformation of the Disciples from a group of weak and ignorant men to bold and eloquent proclaimers of the Gospel. In the reading from Acts, the Apostles appear before the Sanhedrin, the same group that had crucified Jesus a few weeks ago, the Apostles respond to the threats of the Jewish leaders by saying, "It is impossible for us not to speak about what we have seen and heard." We have the same faith, the same Spirit, and the same missionary commission, may it also be impossible for us "not to speak about what we have seen and heard," going "into the whole world and proclaim[ing] the Gospel to every creature."Ave Maria!Mass: Saturday within the Octave of Easter - Wkdy1st: act 4:13-21Resp: psa 118:1, 14-15, 16-18, 19-21 0Gsp: mar 16:9-15