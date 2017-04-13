Apr 12 – Homily – Fr. Maximilian: Last Supper, First Mass

The readings for the Mass of the Lord's Supper shed much light on the meaning of this great feast. The Last Supper was a climactic sacramental moment in the Mystery of the Incarnation. Through this final repast Our Lord instituted the Eucharist, the ministerial Priesthood of His service, and the New Covenant of Love.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Holy Thursday Lords Supper - Wkdy

Readings: 
1st: Ex 12:1-8, 11-14
Resp: Ps 116:12-13, 15-16, 17-18
2nd: 1 Cor 11:23-26
Gsp: Jn 13:1-15
Love for Jesus in the Tabernacle
