Apr 11 – Homily – Fidelity, Denial, Martyrdom: Peter Symbolizes Struggle for Sanctity
Peter's extreme reversals, from empassioned protestations of fidelity to Our Lord, to his denial of Jesus in the courtyard of Caiaphas, to his eventual martyrdom in Rome, should be a reminder and lesson to us on our humble condition and the need for total dependence on God's grace, if we are to avoid similar reversals in our moral life.
Mass: Tuesday Holy Week - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Isa 49:1-6
Resp: Ps 71:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 15, 17 0
Gsp: Jn 13:21-33, 36-38