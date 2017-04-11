Apr 11 – Homily – Fidelity, Denial, Martyrdom: Peter Symbolizes Struggle for Sanctity

Views 104


 

Peter's extreme reversals, from empassioned protestations of fidelity to Our Lord, to his denial of Jesus in the courtyard of Caiaphas, to his eventual martyrdom in Rome, should be a reminder and lesson to us on our humble condition and the need for total dependence on God's grace, if we are to avoid similar reversals in our moral life.

Mass: Tuesday Holy Week - Wkdy

Readings: 
1st: Isa 49:1-6
Resp: Ps 71:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 15, 17 0
Gsp: Jn 13:21-33, 36-38
Apr 10 – Homily – Fr Maximilian: Helping the Poor, Through Jesus to the Periphery
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply