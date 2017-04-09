Apr 09 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Holy Week Homework

Views 109

This week we remember the week that was the culmination of human history, and changed the world forever. Through the liturgy, we are brought into contact with these events and enabled to enter into the Sacred Mysteries. But we have homework to do. We need to make time for personal prayer and reflection, more than ever, on the Passion and Death of Jesus. It is not enough to believe, but we must contemplatively enter into this great redemption by pondering and reflecting on it. Ways we can do this are the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, the Way of the Cross, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, the 3 O'Clock devotion, and the 7 Sorrows of Mary. But not only for Holy Week, but through the whole year, making reflection on the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus part of our daily lives. By thus reflecting on them, we will gradually absorb and assimilate them and they will touch our lives powerfully. Let us do this in the company of Mary. Only those who went with Her made it to the foot of the Cross, everyone else fell away. Let us have a most fruitful Holy Week, and thus an even more glorious Easter.Ave Maria!Mass: Palm Sunday - Sunday1st: isa 50:4-7Resp: psa 22:8-9, 17-18, 19-20, 23-242nd: phi 2:6-11Gsp: mat 26:14-27:66