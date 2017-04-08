Apr 08 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: A Sign of Contradiction

Views 79

Simeon prophesied that Jesus would be a sign of contradiction, and we see that in today's Gospel. The raising of Lazarus lead some to believe in Him, but others to harden their hearts against Him. In this, Jesus' words in the Parable of Lazarus and the Rich Man are confirmed, even if someone were to rise from the dead, they would not believe. One such who didn't believe was the High Priest Caiaphas, who said it was better for one man to die than the whole nation. In this, God spoke through him, but not meaning the short-viewed political concerns of Caiaphas, but meaning the redemption of all mankind. Here the last High Priest prophesies the investiture of the new High Priest. God willed to redeem us through the Cross in order to win our hearts by this proof of His love. If His Passion and Death can't do this, nothing will. We must believe this, but our ruin would be to fail to ponder and enter into these great mysteries, being mindful that Jesus died for all men, but also for each of us individually.Ave Maria!Mass: Saturday 5th Week of Lent - Wkdy1st: eze 37:21-28Resp: jer 31:10, 11-12, 13 0Gsp: joh 11:45-57