Persecution of True Disciples of Christ

Ave Maria Meditations

Fr. Francis Fernandez notes that we should not forget that, to the reward He promises, our Lord adds persecutions. Persecutions are also a reward for the disciples of Christ! It is the disciples glory to imitate his master, to suffer with Him and order that he may also be glorified with Him. These trials can come in the most diverse of forms: bloody persecution, slander, prejudice, job discrimination, mockery, and we should, when they come, grasp the fact that we can turn them to good which is part of our reward, since God allows us to share in His cross and be more closely united to Him.

Christ has promised eternal happiness to those who are faithful to Him. They will hear the voice of the Lord whom they served on earth, telling them: Come, blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world (Mt 25:34). All we really know is that all who follow Christ more closely, or offer the little we suffer for Him, will be rewarded on hearing these words of welcome as they enter into eternity. Jesus himself leads us into heaven!

————-

Let us review the words of Our Lord:

Mark 10:29-30

“Truly I tell you,” Jesus replied, “no one who has left home or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or fields for me and the gospel will fail to receive a hundred times as much in this present age: homes, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and fields—along with persecutions—and in the age to come eternal life.

John 15:18-21

“If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love its own. Yet because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you… If they persecuted Me, they will also persecute you… because they do not know Him who sent Me.”

Matthew 5:10-12

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven….”

2 Timothy 3:1-5, 10-14

“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God…. And from such people turn away!

“…all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution. But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived. But you must continue in the things which you have learned …”

Luke 21:12-15

“…they will lay hands on you and persecute you. They will deliver you to synagogues and prisons, and you will be brought before kings and governors, and all on account of my name. This will result in your being witnesses to them. But make up your mind not to worry beforehand how you will defend yourselves. For I will give you words and wisdom that none of your adversaries will be able to resist or contradict.