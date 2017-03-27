Mar 27 – Homily – Fr Maximilian Mary: Seeking Signs and Wonders, or Seeking Self?
Views 77
If we are seeking our own interests and advantage, we may be blind to the true meaning of signs and wonders, which point to the Messiah. We are not God, but do we really care? Jesus asked, "When the Son of man comes, will he find faith on earth?" Indeed, or will he find only a generation wrapped in itself, uninterested in truth, incapable of faith?
Ave Maria!
Mass: Monday 4th Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st:Isa 65:17-21
Resp: Ps 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11-13 0
Gsp: Jn 4:43-54