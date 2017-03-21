Mar 21 – Homily – Fr Alan: Mercy, Our Hope for Salvation
Views 26
Our Lord teaches us the meaning and misery of unforgiveness through the parable of the wicked servant. When we withhold forgiveness we are no different than the wicked servant who would not forgive his fellow debtor, after his own debt had been mercifully forgiven, and our end will be no less severe. As a matter of justice, Christ's mercy requires us to be merciful to our neighbor.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday 3rd Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Dan 3:25, 34-43
Resp: Ps 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9 0
Gsp: Mt 18:21-35