Mar 21 – Homily – Fr Alan: Mercy, Our Hope for Salvation

Views 26


 

Our Lord teaches us the meaning and misery of unforgiveness through the parable of the wicked servant. When we withhold forgiveness we are no different than the wicked servant who would not forgive his fellow debtor, after his own debt had been mercifully forgiven, and our end will be no less severe. As a matter of justice, Christ's mercy requires us to be merciful to our neighbor.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Tuesday 3rd Week of Lent - Wkdy

Readings: 
1st: Dan 3:25, 34-43
Resp: Ps 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9 0
Gsp: Mt 18:21-35
Ad Te Beate Ioseph by Pope Leo XIII
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply