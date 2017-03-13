Sursum Corda: Lift Up Your Heart!

One Minute Meditation

You seems to be a little troubled at finding yourself cold at prayer and as if our Lord had abandoned you. Were it otherwise I should feel uneasy, for this is one of the best signs that you are really pleasing to God, since He puts our fidelity to the test by sending desolation.

There is no happiness to be compared to the sweets one tastes at times in prayer, but this, the greatest of all sacrifices, He will ask from you at times. Hence in darkness and dryness, when weariness and disgust come on you, when the thousand petty worries of every day crowd upon you, sursum corda! Raise your eyes with a glad smile to the face of Jesus, for all is well and He is sanctifying you.

+Fr. Willie Doyle