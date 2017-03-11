Mar 11 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Radical Charity
Love your enemies. This is Divine, Jesus is telling us to love others the way God loves them. This is perfection, the ultimate perfection is to love you enemies as they crucify you, we have the example of Jesus and no excuse not to do likewise. This is an act of the will, not a feeling, that desires the good of all, even those we dislike. However, by praying for those who persecute us, we neutralize the negativity we bear towards them. This is impossible, that is, without the grace of God. But since this is what God wants of us, he will give us this grace if we ask it from him. This is sanctity, charity in its perfection.
Ave Maria!
