Mar 10 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Love God at the Present Moment
Fr. Matthias on the importance of loving God in the present moment because this is the time to make up for past sins and to offer loving prayer to ask for final perseverance. He recommends asking for Mary's intercession for this grace of loving and living in this present moment, in order to do the same for all eternity in heaven.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Friday 1st Week of Lent - Wkdy
