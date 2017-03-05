Nov 10 – Homily – Card. Arinze: Mary: Predestined Mother of God
Cardinal Francis Arinze gave the fourth homily for the 2016 Priests' Retreat at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, where he explains the relationship between Jesus and Mary by pointing out that she was predestined by Him from before time began to be His Mother and the Mother of His Body, the Church. This brings clarity to all the many ways that she is prefigured in the Old Testament and we can see the fittingness of the many prerogatives and devotions that Christians have joyfully honored her with from the earliest times of the Church.
