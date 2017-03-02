p = 60865

Preparatory Prayers for the Rosary of the Seven Sorrows

        Preparatory Prayers:

Introductory Prayer: My God, I offer You this Rosary for Your glory, so I may honor the Mother of Jesus, the Blessed Virgin, so I can share and meditate upon her suffering and, through her, the suffering of Jesus. I humbly beg You to give me true repentance for all my sins, wisdom, and humility.

    —Act of Contrition: O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended You, and I detest all my sins because I dread the loss of Heaven and the pains of hell; but most of all because they offend You, my God, You Who are all good and deserving of all my love.  I firmly resolve, with the help of Your grace, to confess my sins, to do penance, and to amend my life. Amen.    

—Then pray 3 Hail Marys: In compassion for our Sorrowful Mother’s tears and to offer our tears in union with hers.    

–Before Each Mystery, Pray: Most Merciful Mother, remind us always about the Sorrows of your Son, Jesus.

