Feb 26 – Homily – Fr Angelo: Pray, Hope, and Don’t Worry

Views 141

The poem "Lead, Kindly Light" by Cardinal Newman was written at a moment of crisis and expressed a serene trust in God. Today's gospel expresses this hope that God will take care of those who seek him. And, as Father Angelo Geiger tells us, hope has two daughters: anger and courage. Anger gets us up and moving in the face of injustice or danger, but angry people don't have the best judgment, and anger needs to be ruled by reason. When things look hopeless, we can either give up, or if we have manly virtue and trust in God, we move forward in courage. Because of original sin, we are our own worst enemies, but God is our best friend, and we need to ask for his grace and light to know how to see supernaturally and proceed through the thicket of life. Padre Pio said said "Pray, Hope, and Don't Worry." Does this mean to pray, hope, and sit back as God takes care of everything, or is a call to get to work. As followers of Christ, we know that it is God who saves us, not we who figure it all out. Let us be united to God with Mary, Our Mother and Our Strength, and we will solve the problems in the world and in our hearts.Ave Maria!Mass: 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday1st: isa 49:14-15Resp: psa 62:2-3, 6-7, 8-92nd: 1co 4:1-5Gsp: mat 6:24-34