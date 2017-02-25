Feb 25 – Homily – Fr Angelo: To Be Mature, Become a Child

Loading the player...

St. Paul tells us to put away the ways of children and to become mature in faith. But in today's Gospel Jesus tells us to become like little children. What he means it to become like Him, who became a little child and was totally dependent on Mary. She is our mother, and has the rights of a mother over us, we need to humble ourselves, respect her maternal rights, and depend entirely on Her to bring us, always her children, to spiritual maturity, that is, to have the spiritual 'manliness' of fortitude to carry our cross with Jesus.Ave Maria!Mass: Saturday 7th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy1st: sir 17:1-15Resp: psa 103:13-14, 15-16, 17-18 0Gsp: mar 10:13-16