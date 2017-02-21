Feb 21 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. Peter Damian’s Book of Gomorrah & Today’s Clerical Sex Abuse Scandal
Roughly 1,000 years have passed since St. Peter Damian graced the Church with his fiery wisdom. The Church today can and should profit from his Liber Gomorrhianus, a fearless treatise on the sin of clerical homosexuality and pederasty, and of the devastating effects of neglecting such sin on the part of the hierarchy who should correct the problem.
