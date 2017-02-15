Video – Ten Years of AirMaria – 100 Years of Fatima – FINEWS 160
Ave Maria!
In this episode of FiNews friar Roderic reports on the ten year milestone of AirMaria with thousands of videos and millions of views for which we are very thankful. Then he discusses current projects including the 100th anniversary of Fatima for which we made a website, are making three short films and putting on two conferences. He also mentions our new video system in our conference hall which is operational and our many funding needs and future videos. Here are the links to the sites mentioned in the video:
Behind the Scenes of the Fatima Video:
https://thinginapot.com/friars-fatima/
https://airmaria.com/2016/12/12/video-movie-making-friars-recreate-fatima-finews-159/
Funding the Fatima Video: https://gofundme.com/angel-of-fatima-short-film
Our website for Fatima Centenary: http://livingfatima.com/
St. Maximilian site: http://saintmaximiliankolbe.com/
https://airmaria.com
https://airmaria.com/contribute
