A New Title for the Blessed Mother? | ncregister.com

Ave Maria!

There has been a flurry of articles on the recent document “The Role of Mary in Redemption,” from the Theological Commission of the International Marian Association (IMA). There are the usual suspects like AirMaria and The Marian Times, but also some more general interest Catholic sites like the National Catholic Register, and Catholic News Agency which was also published on Catholic Online, and on Patheos. An excerpt is included below. The document is worth a read and refers to many saints and popes who have called her the “Co-Redemptrix”, the 100th anniversary of Fatima and the need for peace in the Church and the world in our troubled times.

Elisabeth Deffner

“Mary, the Immaculate Virgin of Nazareth, through her free and feminine ‘Yes,’ consented to the conception of [the] Divine Word in her womb by the power of the Holy Spirit, and thus mediated the ‘one mediator’ (1 Timothy 2:5) to the world, bringing salvation to the human race.”

So begins “The Role of Mary in Redemption,” a document of the Theological Commission of the International Marian Association (IMA) requesting that Pope Francis publicly acknowledge and honor Mary, the Mother of Jesus, as the “Co-Redemptrix with Jesus the Redeemer.”

This isn’t the first time the title has been used to describe Mary — St. John Paul II referred to her as “Co-Redemptrix” more than once. Nor is it the first time a request has been made for a papal statement on Marian co-redemption.

But this may be the ideal time for such a papal statement, says Robert Fastiggi, a professor of systematic theology at Detroit’s Sacred Heart Major Seminary and a member of IMA’s Theological Commission.

“I really think a papal statement on Marian co-redemption would be opportune during the centenary of the Fatima apparitions,” Fastiggi told the Register.

In fact, the document itself describes the Marian apparitions at Fatima as “a powerful manifestation of Our Lady’s co-redemption in action.”

Mary’s Role in Redemption

How did the idea of Mary as Co-Redemptrix first come about?

“The teaching of Marian cooperation…