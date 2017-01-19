Ave Maria Meditations

God desires that we permit Him to manifest His love for us and, in response to His love to permit Him to act in us. Our sinfulness does not stop God’s action in us. By experiencing interior conflict as a result of sin, we can open up like Saint John the Apostle, who also experienced weakness and sin, to the words the Savior said to His beloved disciple and to all of us: “Behold your Mother.” (Jn 19:27).

John, entrusted then to the Mother of God, took her into his home. We, too, can discover in those words the call to self-entrustment to Mary as we invite her, who formed the earthly face of Christ, to form also this face in us. When we enter the communion of life with Mary through self-entrustment to her, we also start on the path of fuller growth of unity with Jesus on the path to holiness.

Father Tadeusz Dajczer