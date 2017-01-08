Jan 08 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Interior Star of Faith
Following the feast of Christmas, we have the Epiphany when Our Lord is manifested to the nations in the persons of the Magi. The Magi were learned men who sought the truth, and so they were shown the star that lit their way to Bethlehem. But there was also an interior light, one that we have too, which it faith. Even though human knowledge is vastly expanding, when it comes to the most important things, we are falling into a dark age. Faith is the way out, it is a gift from God which gives us the answers to our ultimate questions. The Magi found Jesus in Mary's arms, and it is the same Jesus with us in the Blessed Sacrament. They brought him gifts, let us to bring him our gifts of faith, hope, and love.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Epiphany of the Lord - Solemnity
Readings:
1st: isa 60:1-6
Resp: psa 72:1-2, 7-8, 10-11, 12-13
2nd: eph 3:2-3, 5-6
Gsp: mat 2:1-12
