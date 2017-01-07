Jan 07 – Homily – Fr Angelo: Spiritual Interpretation of Epiphany
Views 36
Fr. Angelo walks us through the spiritual interpretations of the three mysteries celebrated at Epiphany: the Adoration of the Magi, the Baptism in the Jordan, and the Wedding Feast of Cana. He then relates these to the stages of deepening our consecration to Mary in being her "instruments", in imitating her virtues, and in being "transubstantiated" into her. Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Angela of Foligno - Opt Mem
Readings:
1st: phi 3:8-14
Resp: psa 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 11 0
Gsp: mat 11:25-30
Audio (MP3)
+++