Ave Maria Meditations

In Your mercy, Lord, You called me,

Taught my sinful heart and mind,

Else this world had still enthralled me,

And to glory kept me blind.

Lord, I did not freely chose You,

Till by grace You set me free;

For my heart would still refuse You

Had Your love not chosen me.

Now my heart sets none above You,

for Your grace alone I thirst,

Knowing well, that if I love You,