Jan 02 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Hermeneutic of Continuity

Loading the player...

Views 21


 

There have been heresies in the Church since the time of the Apostles. The remedy? "Let what you heard from the beginning remain in you." Continuity with what the Apostles taught from the beginning must characterize our faith, because it is a sure safeguard against heresy.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Sts Basil the Great and Gregory Nazianzen - Memorial
Readings: 

1st: 1 Jn 2:22-28
Resp: Ps 98:1, 2-3AB, 3CD-4
Gsp: Jn 1:19-28

Audio (MP3)

+++
The Divine Maternity like the Morning Star
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply