Jan 02 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Hermeneutic of Continuity
There have been heresies in the Church since the time of the Apostles. The remedy? "Let what you heard from the beginning remain in you." Continuity with what the Apostles taught from the beginning must characterize our faith, because it is a sure safeguard against heresy.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Sts Basil the Great and Gregory Nazianzen - Memorial
Readings:
1st: 1 Jn 2:22-28
Resp: Ps 98:1, 2-3AB, 3CD-4
Gsp: Jn 1:19-28
