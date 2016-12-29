Thoughts on the Holy Family

Ave Maria Meditations

All that the gospels tell us of Christ hidden life at Nazareth with Mary and Joseph is that He was obedient to them and that Jesus, for His part, progress steadily and wisdom and age and grace before God and men (Lk 2:52). Out of the life of 33 years Jesus, who is Eternal Wisdom, chose to pass 30 years in silence and obscurity, obedience and labor. Truly He is a hidden God!

The holy family is a model for all Christian families. In the family life of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph are exemplified the proper relations that should exist between husband and wife, parents and children. There was filial devotion to God in that family circle of the three holiest persons to ever have lived. Joseph supported the holy family by handwork, Mary managed the household, and Jesus assisted both of them. They were united in their daily tasks which they made holy by prayer and meditation. By practicing the domestic virtues of charity, obedience, and mutual help, they sanctified family life.

We should often pray to them to sanctify our families by their example and intercession.

+ Fr. Lawrence Lovasik