With Blessed Mary let us Gaze upon the Christ Child

Ave Maria Meditations

Mary, I cannot even imagine the joy that fills your heart as you gaze at your Child with wondering all, lifted Him from the manger, cradled Him in your arms and pressed Him into your heart. The love that world up in His little Heart was divine love and you must have received it with the utmost humility, never for a moment dating yourself worthy of it but returning the favor with all the love of your own Immaculate Heart.

Such love set your heart on fire with love of your infant Son; not merely as your Son, but as your God and Savior, since you have already shared in the merits of His passion and death. You loved Him according to the measure of the grace with which you were full. I have been a very faint notion of a delight it overflowed your soul as a result of such love.

Mary, like you, help me to strive with every power within me to love Jesus for His own sake. May that love impress itself on all my thoughts, words, and actions. Like you, let me willingly except and bear the cross in the spirit of a true follower of my crucified Master.

Your soul was stirred in the sentiments of admiration for the wondrous providence of God when you saw the first adorers of your divine Child who have been led to the crib by the message of an angel. You fully appreciated the meaning of your own poverty and kept all these things pondering them in your heart. Help me to learn the lesson of humility, poverty, and self denial which Jesus preached from His first pulpit which was the little crib.

+ Fr. Lawrence Lovasik