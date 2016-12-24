Dec 24 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Take Some Time to Give Thanks
Today's Gospel is the Canticle of Zechariah or the "Benedictus" (LK 1:67-79). This song of thanksgiving is prayed every morning in the Church's liturgy, and is fittingly used today to thank the Father for sending Jesus to earth. Many people - even Christians - live with a complaining spirit, and while there is much wrong with the world, the "wrongness" of our own hearts is what we need to be most concerned about. To help cultivate an attitude of thanks and praise, let us take some time out of our busy Christmas preparations to thank and praise the God for descending into our humanity.
Ave Maria!
