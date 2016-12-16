Video – Mary at Christmas – MNOW 44
Views 216
Dr. Mark Miravalle and his thoughts on Mary during the Christmas Season. He asks the seemingly obvious question of what role Mary has in this season, but goes into the deeper meaning beyond the beautiful artwork, Christmas cards and nativity scenes and he asks us to give her a Christmas gift.
For more information and resources:
- Phone: 740-937-2277
- Site: http://www.motherofallpeoples.com/
- Email: mary@motherofallpeoples.com
Ave Maria!
Audio (MP3)
+++