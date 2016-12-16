Dec 16 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Growing in God’s Grace
Fr. Ignatius on the need for grace and how, on one extreme, the Pelagians and the secularists say they can be saved without it and, on the other extreme, the Calvinists believe even with grace we are not rendered holy. Father relates this to Mary and growing in grace by cooperating with it.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Friday in the 3rd Week in Advent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: son 2:8-14
Resp: psa 33:2-3, 11-12, 20-21 0
Gsp: luk 1:39-45
