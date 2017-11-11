Nov 11 – Homily – Fr. Rooney: Detachment for God’s Sake
Fr. James Rooney, O.P. gives a homily for a retreat based on the Journey of the Mind to God by St. Bonaventure. He preaches on today's Gospel on how we should relate to the wealth of the world. He relates this to the theme of the retreat and to the life of St. Martin of Tours who's memorial was on that day. On our journey to God we must be thankful for what God has given but not to be too attached to them so that we are free to love God for Himself and grow closer to Him. He also refers to the book Abandonment To Divine Providence by Jean-Pierre De Caussade.
For the other talks in the conference:
https://airmaria.com/category/air-maria-shows/conferences/journey-to-god-2017/
E-text of "Journey of the Mind to God" (different translation than Fr. Rooney uses):
http://web.sbu.edu/theology/bychkov/itinerarium_oleg.pdf
Mother of Redeemer Retreat Center:
http://www.maryschildren.com/
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Martin of Tours - Mem
Readings: Saturday 31st Week of Ordinary Time
1st: rom 16:3-9, 16, 22-27
Resp: psa 145:2-3, 4-5, 10-11 0
Gsp: luk 16:9-15