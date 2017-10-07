Oct 07 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Our Lady of the Rosary

No one becomes a saint without praying the Rosary. We should pray the Rosary for a particular intention. Reflect on the mysteries; do not pray mechanically. Do your best and God will take over in your prayer.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Our Lady of the Rosary - Mem
Readings: 
1st: act 1:12-14
Resp: luk 1:46-55 0
Gsp: luk 1:26-38
  • Matie says:
    October 7, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Please pray for my son James who left today for a seven month tour in PersianGulf. He leaves a wife and four very young children on West Coast.
    Our Lady of Victory, pray for your servicemen around the world. May you bless us with global peace! ??

