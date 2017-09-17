Sep 17 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Forgiveness

If after having been forgiven in confession we do not forgive our neighbor we commit a new sin of ingratitude to God. We are to forgive the sins of others but not condone them.

Mass: 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
1st: sir 27:30-28:7
Resp: psa 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12
2nd: rom 14:7-9
Gsp: mat 18:21-35
  • Damian Vigorito says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    There was something different about Fr Dominic.
    Is the end near.
    Anyone else have an ominous feeling or unusual happenings.
    Will fr Bonaventure be seen in a homily.

