Sep 17 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Forgiveness
If after having been forgiven in confession we do not forgive our neighbor we commit a new sin of ingratitude to God. We are to forgive the sins of others but not condone them.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: sir 27:30-28:7
Resp: psa 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12
2nd: rom 14:7-9
Gsp: mat 18:21-35
