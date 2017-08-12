Aug 12 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Faith Moves Mountains
Faith unites us to God and lets us share in the power of God.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 18th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: deu 6:4-13
Resp: psa 18:2-3, 3-4, 47, 51 0
Gsp: mat 17:14-20
Thank you Father Jacinto for your wonderful words in your homily Faith Like a mustard seed to move my own things and if you have faith if we had faith and as to say move the mountains and it would move trust in Jesus praying everyday the rosary with your family and believing in what you pray God’s will be done Ave Maria.