Video – How to get to Heaven – SPSE Retreat 2017 1/6 – CONF 380
Ave Maria!
At the Saint Paul Street Evangelization 2017 retreat for Evangelists called Lumen Veritatis at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, Fr. Ignatius Manfredonia gives the first of six talks: "How to get to Heaven." He answers the question, "Is it difficult or easy to get to Heaven?" Getting to Heaven seems so complicated - faith, the sacraments, justification, good works, grace, merit, purgatory, indulgences. How do we make sense of it all so we can explain how to get to heaven to others and work out our own salvation?
