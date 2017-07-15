Video – Forming the Young: Vision and Vocation – Catholic Schoolhouse Training 3/4 – CONF 378
Ave Maria!
For the 2017 Catholic Schoolhouse Midwest Training and Workshops for homeschooling mothers, Kenneth J. Howell, PhD - gives the third of four talks which is the keynote talk: "Forming the Young: Vision and Vocation". See more notes below
From Handout by Dr. Kenneth J. Howell:
Colossians 1:24-29 - Christ in Us.
Now I rejoice in my sufferings for your sake, and in my flesh I am filling up what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ on behalf of his body, which is the church, of which I am a minister in accordance with God's stewardship given to me to bring to completion for you the word of God, the mystery hidden from ages and from generations past. But now it has been manifested to his holy ones, to whom God chose to make known the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, it is Christ in you, the hope for glory. It is he whom we proclaim, admonishing everyone and teaching everyone with all wisdom, that we may present everyone perfect in Christ. For this I labor and struggle, in accord with the exercise of his power working within me.
Paul's Vision for Teaching: to present everyone perfect in Christ
A) Observations of the Text:
B) Perfect? Mature? Explain teleios. Following Paul, we ought to love Christ
and His Church
C) What was Paul to teach? The musterion (mystery) but what was the musterion?
Application: What is Our Vision? How do we form our Vision?
A) Pursuit of Truth
B) The Origin of Truth? This leads us to God.
II. Paul's Vocation in pursuit of the Vision
A) The Joy of Knowing Christ and Making him known 2 Cor 4:5
B) Vocation involved Sacrifice (putting others first) the irony of Christian discipleship.
C) Vocation involved Suffering (we are all called to share in the Church's sufferings)
Application: Our Vocation and those of Our Children
A) Vocation does not equal profession or job.
B) Vocations are discovered by recognizing God's distinctive gifts 1 Cor 12
Cardinal Jean Danielou
C) Your child's happiness lies in listening for and responding to God's call on their life.
Fr. Jacques Philippe Called to Life
D) Vocational Hierarchy
Highest: Called to Union with God
Everyone: Called to Holiness
Everyone: Called to Manhood (Fatherhood) and Womanhood (Motherhood)
Diversity: Some to Natural Parenthood and others to Spiritual Parenthood.
III. Strength for the Vision and Vocation (Psalm 27)
