Video – Fatima, Hearts of Jesus and Mary – 1/5 – CONF 370
Ave Maria!
At the retreat titled "Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary" Fr. Dwight Campbell pastor of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Kenosha, WI gives the first of five talks. He calls it "Remote Preparation for the Messages of Fatima" and goes into the theological basis of the idea of reparation and penance that is called for in the messages of Our Lady to the three children of Fatima one hundred years ago. He refers often to the writings of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. http://www.sacredheartapostolate.com/MargaretMary.html
