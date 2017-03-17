p = 60944

The Third of the Seven Sorrows of Our Lady

Ave Maria Meditations

The Third Sword of Sorrow: The Loss of Jesus in the Temple 
(Luke 2:43-45)

“And having fulfilled the days, when they returned, the Child Jesus remained in Jerusalem; and His parents knew it not. And thinking that he was in the company, they came a day’s journey, and sought him among their kinsfolk and acquaintance. And not finding Him, they returned into Jerusalem, seeking Him.”

Meditation: How dread was the grief of Mary, when she saw that she had lost her beloved Son! And as if to increase her sorrow, when she sought Him diligently among her kinsfolk and acquaintance, she could hear no tidings of Him. No hindrances stayed her, nor weariness, nor danger; but she forthwith returned to Jerusalem, and for three long days sought Him sorrowing. Great be your confusion, O my soul, who has so often lost your Jesus by your sins, and has given no heed to seek Him at once, a sign that you make very little or no account of the precious treasure of divine love.

Prayer:  Beloved Mother, teach us to accept all our sufferings because of our sins and to atone for the sins of the whole world.
                                  (Pray 1 Our Father and 7 Hail Marys)

Mar 17 – Homily – Fr Matthias: St. Patrick and the New Evangelization
Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Our Lady found this unworthy lukewarm person and obtained for her the grace to enter the Third Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate. May this person spend all eternity in showing her gratitude.

  • Damian Vigorito says:
    October 1, 2017 at 4:20 am

    After they had completed its days, as they were returning, the boy Jesus remained behind in Jerusalem, but his parents did not know it.( ok they do not know where Jesus is)
    44
    Thinking that he was in the caravan, they journeyed for a day and looked for him among their relatives and acquaintances,
    ( I cannot imagine mary and Joseph could believe anything not true, I surmise that thinking he WAS in the caravan means that he was before he left and they are retracing his steps to the temple where they of course find him. But for a time his exact precise whereabouts where hidden.
    45
    but not finding him, they returned to Jerusalem to look for him.
    46

