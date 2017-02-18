Kevin Jahn, RIP

Ave Maria!
Some sad news. Kevin Jahn, a good friend of the FI community, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 15th at 11:20am after suffering a heart attack. He lived in Simpsonville, SC and was a retired airline pilot and prolific traveler, often accompanying us on our many trips. He was a great evangelist, willing and able to approach anyone he met about the faith and to give them a miraculous medal. In fact, he gave out tens of thousands of medals! He also worked energetically to start Catholic radio stations in many places. He was an excellent story teller and we used to love hearing about his travel and evangelization escapades. He is survived by his daughter Noelle (Jahn) Hendriksen who lives in California. Please keep him in your prayers. May he rest in peace with the saints in heaven, with Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary! We’ll miss you, Kevin!
Our deepest condolences to the family of Kevin.
We have lost a good friend and a brother in Christ. But I believe that
he is happy to where he is now. Our Lady is always at his side because She knows
what is in his heart. To spread the love of Mama Mary, no more pain, no more sorrow my brother.
May the angels be your guide and welcome you to your new paradise.
Thank you for being a part of us here in the small Island of Saipan.
Santa Remedios community will surely miss you.
Ave Maria