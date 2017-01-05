Video – New Theological Document on Mary – MNOW 45

Dr. Miravalle on the new document titled "The Role of Mary in Redemption" by the International Marian Association which recommends the proclamation of the dogma of Mary as the Co-redeemer with Christ.

