Video – New Theological Document on Mary – MNOW 45
Views 350
Dr. Miravalle on the new document titled "The Role of Mary in Redemption" by the International Marian Association which recommends the proclamation of the dogma of Mary as the Co-redeemer with Christ.
For more information and resources:
- http://internationalmarian.com/
- Phone: 740-937-2277
- Site: http://www.motherofallpeoples.com/
- Email: mary@motherofallpeoples.com
Ave Maria!
Audio (MP3)
+++
Join the discussion One Comment
[…] Commission of the International Marian Association (IMA). There are the usual suspects like AirMaria and The Marian Times, but also some more general interest Catholic sites like the National […]