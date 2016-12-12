Video – Movie-Making Friars Recreate Fatima – FINEWS 159
Ave Maria!
Katie Breidenbach from Thing in a Pot Productions does an excellent video report of our film production efforts here in Bloomington in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the apparition in Fatima, Portugal. Her production and editing skills are clearly evident in this video and she offered many hours of her expert help and advise during our filming efforts. Great job Katie and thanks!
Here is her text from her post at Thing in a Pot Productions:
An exclusive look behind-the-scenes of a new short film being created by two Franciscan friars. Nearly 100 years ago, the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. In the year preceding the Marian apparition, an angel visited the children three times to teach them how to pray. Friars Didacus Maria and Gabriel Cortes, brothers by blood as well as vocation, are recreating these angelic visits for a new short film. Clad in the humble gray robes of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, the brothers harness the best of technology to capture their vision; including a drone, a camera crane, 4K video cameras, and real live sheep.
Thing in a Pot Productions followed the brothers during their film shoot in Bloomington, Indiana. All the footage was captured successfully, and has been sent out to professional media studios for editing, CGI and sound design. The friars intend to finish the film by Christmas and post it to their website, www.AirMaria.com. The film will be used as a promotion for two major conferences to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions.
This story was also featured in the Nov. 18th issue of Indianapolis' Criterion.
https://www.thinginapot.com/friars-fatima/
