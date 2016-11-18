Nov 18 – Homily – Fr Elias: Good Example of Bl. Salome

Fr. Elias on the life of Bl. Salome and the good example that she gave to others and how we should be good examples as well.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Bl. Salome - Opt Mem
Readings: Friday in the 33rd Week in Ordinary Time
1st: rev 10:8-11
Resp: psa 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131 0
Gsp: luk 19:45-48

Audio (MP3)

+++
