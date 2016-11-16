Nov 16 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Last Things
Fr. Ignatius on the last things death, judgement, heaven or hell. What is our end? He focuses on the Parable of the Gold Coins in the Gospel. Christ freely gives us graces, which are the gold coins. But we will be judged harshly if we do not put all our graces to work for the Kingdom of God.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St Gertrude the Great - Opt Mem
Readings: Wednesday in the 33rd Week in Ordinary Time
1st: rev 4:1-11
Resp: psa 150:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 0
Gsp: luk 19:11-28
