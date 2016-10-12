Oct 12 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Pro-life Vote
Fr. Ignatius on the importance of the pro-life cause in our decision to vote this election.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Wednesday in the 28th Week in Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: gal 5:18-25
Resp: psa 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6 0
Gsp: luk 11:42-46
Audio (MP3)
+++
Thank you for the encouragement to vote pro life I totally agree ! It is a given , I just had this conversation with a fellow catholic at the st Vincent d Paul store in our co, I said you had to of heard Hilary say she was for roe vs wade on the debate the other night She told us she will continue killing 5000 babies a day !! what more can u have explained ,to you !!! but some think they have to vote D , thank s from Kathy Hancock