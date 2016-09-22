Sep 22 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Nothing New Under the Sun
Fr. Ignatius on the wisdom of Solomon when he says there is nothing new under the son. Father applies this to our modern world that even "new" things become normal and old very quickly. and do not satisfy. Instead order our lives to eternal salvation by revering the Lord and obeying his commandments.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Thursday in the 25th Week in Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: ecc 1:2-11
Resp: psa 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17 0
Gsp: luk 9:7-9
