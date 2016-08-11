Words from St. Clare of Assisi

Ave Maria Meditations

Clare says to me, “Gaze upon Him, consider Him, contemplate Him,

I put this more simply: behold, hold, enfold.

I behold the Lord

I see His outstretched hands

I see the blood from His wounds.

I see the love in the eyes of Jesus.

I see His gracious acceptance of me.

Jesus has come out of the tomb –

He still has the scars, but now they are glorious, with the glory of heaven.

Still looking at the Lord, I reach out and touch Him.

I hold the Lord – and I am held in His love.

Love enfolds

It is no longer I that live, but Christ that lives in me.

I am secure in the Lord.

I can look out, now, through the Lord’s eyes.

I can see the world as He created it, in His mercy,

I can see my sisters and brothers with His love,

and I can worship the Father through the eyes of the Son

in the Love of the Holy Spirit.