O Blessed Mother: Pray for the USA!

Ave Maria Meditations

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Patroness of the United States of America, please help our country. Help us to return to what is decent, right, and proper. Help us to return to respect for ourselves and others, to truth in dealing with ourselves and others, to self-control and self-discipline, and, especially, to a deep love for your Son and His teachings.

Protect us from those who would destroy us from within. Our Lady, we place ourselves and our country under your mantle. Pray for us and help us. Amen.